Big-B fan in Surat has collection of 7000 photographs of legendary actor

The Diamond trading centre in Surat is attracting businesses, hence diamond units in Surat decided to observe shortest ever Diwali break of 5 days in wake of demand for polished diamonds from US, UK and other countries. Industry has decided to work extra hours with an existing capacity of 50% work force. Generally, Diwali vacation is observed for 20-25 days every year in the diamond industry.

Service to mankind! Surat couple stitches masks using scrap fabrics for underprivileged



A couple in Gujarat's Surat city are working for the welfare of underprivileged children amid coronavirus pandemic. Hanuman Prasad Prajapat and Ratan Ben are stitching and distributing face masks for free of cost among the underprivileged children since lockdown. They collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops and use them to make face masks. In last 4 months, the couple said that they have distributed around 6,000 face masks in Surat. Speaking to ANI, Hanuman said, "I collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops in the city, use them to make face masks and give it to the people who can't afford it." "In the last four months, I along with my wife have stitched and distributed around 6,000 face masks in the city," he added. Hailing from Rajasthan, Hanuman Prasad is now working with Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation.

Upcoming Surat Diamond Bourse attracting native businesses from Mumbai



With world's largest diamond trading complex coming up in Surat by 2022, many diamond manufacturers are shifting base from Mumbai to this Gujarat city. Although Surat manufactures almost 80 percent of the diamonds in the world, the export and other dealings take place largely in Mumbai. However, due to expensive rents and delay in export in Mumbai, businesses are getting attracted to Surat, already a hub of diamond manufacturing, to shift their business needs. Shivam Navadiya, a diamond manufacturer, mentioned the above reasons for his decision to return to Surat. Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman of GJEPC (Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council) said that bookings for around 4500 offices at upcoming Surat Diamond Bourse have already been placed, and small diamond businessmen have already shifted from Mumbai due to halt in business in Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan Indian film actor

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's wax statue created by Bengal sculptor



A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant's family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor's money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row



Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut. Bachchan had said that people who got famous via film industry called it 'gutter'. Ranaut has alleged that 99% people who work in Bollywood have been exposed to drugs. A day earlier, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan had also raised the same topic in Lok Sabha. "Jaya Bachchan put forth her stand in Rajya Sabha. This was necessary. The (film) industry is like cultural heritage. It's so old. The entire nation is connected to the entertainment sector. Some people are spreading bad things about the industry. This isn't defaming only the industry, but also the nation's culture and tradition. Drugs racket etc etc. Is this only in the (film) industry? Isn't this present in politics, in other sectors? If this is going on in all areas then it is the responsibility of the government, as well as ours, to stop it. This is what Jaya ji said. The film industry is being defamed because of a few people. This industry gives employment to 5 lakh people - from top to bottom. The people who are trying to finish this must be stopped. Only Jaya Bachchan can speak on this without apprehension," said Raut.