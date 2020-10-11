Global  
 

Mo Dept. of Health holds Covid-19 testing event in St. Joseph

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
About 400 people were tested Saturday at Krug Park according to The Missouri National Guard.

Johnson reporting saturday at krug park, the state's department of health and senior services, with help from the missouri national guard held a covid-19 drive-thru testing operation.

I didn't know really what to expect, this is my first experience with being tested.

Drivers showing up bright and early starting at 7 a.m., though they may not have known exactly what was in store for them as far as testing goes expected them to stick a swab so far up my nose that i would bleed....what they do know is that it's important people know their status when it comes to the virus.

Covid-19 scares me and i want to make sure that i am i think it's absolutely indispensable to have testing like this.

Tested said they know how fast the virus is spreading here in st.

Joseph, especially in recent weeksyou know people that know people that had it because there's been so many cases.

They say they're taking the precautions.stay home as much as i can, if i have to go out i do everything i can in one day.

And are encouraging others to do the same.

Washing your hands, hand sanitizer, and wearing masks is absolutely something we need to do.

I would also like to see contact tracing but at least they are doing the test so that people can ron johnson kq2 news>> the missouri national guard said the state has been focusing on areas deemed hots spots for covid-19, about 400 people were scheduled to attend today's drive thru testing event.

