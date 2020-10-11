Global  
 

World Mental Health Day

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:47s - Published
World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day

Today is World Mental Health Day.

It's an important day to shine the light on many health issues millions are dealing with.

In honor of the day, Las Vegas city hall is shining green tonight.

Green is the color of mental health representing hope, strength, support, and encouragement for people who are suffering.

If you are someone who is suffering right now, you are not alone.

Help is available to everyone.

You can call Crisis Support Services of Nevada 1 (800) 273-8255 or text care to 839863.

You can also call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255.


