Watch: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie in Ladakh

Watch: Nitin Gadkari initiates blasting work for Zojila tunnel construction



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched the first blasting for construction-related work at the 14.15 km Zojila tunnel, one of the longest in Asia, that will provide all-year connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh. The project holds strategic significance as Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall. At present, it is one of the most dangerous stretches in the world to drive a vehicle and this project is also geo-strategically sensitive. Initiating the blast in a virtual ceremony, Road Transport, Highways, and MSMEs Minister Gadkari termed it a "moment of pride" for India.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03 Published on January 1, 1970