Watch: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie in Ladakh

Actor Kangana Ranaut has begun training for her upcoming action dramas - Tejas and Dhakaad. Kangana shared a video and called herself 'Bollywood's first ever legitimate action heroine'. The Queen actor has put out the one-minute video clip on her social media handles. Video shows Kangana doing a range of exercise routines - from kickboxing to floor exercises. Kangana essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film, Tejas. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is all set to go on floors by the end of this year. Kangana's other film Dhaakad promises to be a high-octane action drama. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film is set to hit theatres around Diwali.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58Published
Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carried out night sortie from Leh airbase in Ladakh on October 10. Several sorties were also held earlier on October 10. IAF's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft had also landed at the Leh airbase in Ladakh with supplies for troops deployed in forward areas. The jumbo aircraft can carry large combat equipment, troops and humanitarian aid across long distances in all weather conditions.
Indian Air Force (IAF) started sorties at Leh air base in Ladakh on October 10. IAF's Chinook helicopter carried out sortie from its airbase in Ladakh. MiG 29 fighter aircraft also carried out sortie from the Leh airbase. "We're ready and well-positioned to take on our adversaries. Our deployments in assessed areas are complete and the winter challenges are being addressed. We've suitably assessed the adversary and have necessary plans in place," Flight Lieutenant Neha Singh, IAF told ANI.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched the first blasting for construction-related work at the 14.15 km Zojila tunnel, one of the longest in Asia, that will provide all-year connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh. The project holds strategic significance as Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall. At present, it is one of the most dangerous stretches in the world to drive a vehicle and this project is also geo-strategically sensitive. Initiating the blast in a virtual ceremony, Road Transport, Highways, and MSMEs Minister Gadkari termed it a "moment of pride" for India.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03Published
The 'first blasting' for construction of Zojila Tunnel took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on October 15. 14.15-km-long tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari virtually initiated the project work. Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways General Vijay Kumar Singh, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh also attended the virtual event. Nitin Gadkari had reviewed this whole project in detail in February 2020.
Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft was seen at the Leh airbase in Ladakh on Saturday. The carrier aircraft was bringing in supplies for troops at forward base. IAF’s Chinook helicopter was seen carrying out a sortie at the Leh airbase. The Indian Air Force has deployed aircraft and helicopter at forward base amid tensions with China and Pakistan along LAC and LoC respectively. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:05Published
Opposition parties unite to protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 16. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl united hands for the protest. A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally. People shouted the slogan, 'Vote ko, Izzat do.' Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to power. Former PM Nawaz Sharif also graced the power show via video conferencing.
Opposition parties in Pakistan have united against the Imran Khan government and are demanding his resignation. Nine major opposition parties formed a joint platform called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last month to begin a nationwide agitation against the government. They have sought the ouster of the Imran Khan government over issues like the economic slowdown, corruption and poor governance. Imran Khan has alleged that this is a conspiracy to halt corruption cases against opposition leaders. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have played a virtual game of Pictionarywith children in Pakistan. William and Kate correctly guessed drawingsdepicting a birthday, recycling and cricket, with the duke joking that he wasglad it was the children having to do the artwork and not him. The video callwith the Islamabad Model College for Girls and the SOS Children’s Village inLahore marked one year since the couple’s visit to Pakistan.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published