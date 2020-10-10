Global  
 

Watch: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie in Ladakh

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carried out night sortie from Leh airbase in Ladakh on October 10.

Earlier, IAF’S C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft landed with supplies for the troops.

It can carry combat equipment, troops across long distances in all weather conditions.

The frequency of IAF aircrafts and helicopters has been increased amid border tensions.

Indian Air Force has deployed numerous aircrafts at forward base near Ladakh.

Amid tensions with Pakistan & China, India is stocking up ahead of winters.

Watch the full video for more details.


