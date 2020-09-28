'SVAMITVA' will be beneficial for rural people to be'Aatmanirbhar': PM Modi

Global  
 

At the launch of physical distribution of Property Cards under'SVAMITVA' (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that it's a step towards'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"The'SVAMITVA' scheme will going to be beneficial for the people living in rural areas, to become'Aatmanirbhar'.

I'm delighted that such great work is being done on a day that has historic importance.

Today, is the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh," said PM Modi.


