'SVAMITVA' will be beneficial for rural people to be'Aatmanirbhar': PM Modi
At the launch of physical distribution of Property Cards under'SVAMITVA' (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that it's a step towards'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
"The'SVAMITVA' scheme will going to be beneficial for the people living in rural areas, to become'Aatmanirbhar'.
I'm delighted that such great work is being done on a day that has historic importance.
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi stated that 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' initiative includes vision of global welfare. "India's call of an AatmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), includes a vision of global welfare. To realize this dream, I invite you all and seek your support," said PM Narendra Modi during Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has shown the risk involved in excessive dependence of the global supply chain on any single source, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a virtual bilateral summit on Monday with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The prime minister said India is working with Australia and Japan to diversify the supply chain, noting that like-minded countries are welcome to join the initiative. The prime minister also highlighted the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative as well as various reform measures in the areas of agriculture, taxation and labour market. Watch the full video for more details.
A farmer died during the BJP’S tractor rally in support of the new farm laws in Ambala. The 72-year-old farmer was participating in the rally being led by rally was led by Union Minister of State Ratanlal Kataria and BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini. DSP Anil Kumar said that Bharat Singh's son blamed intentional pushing and shoving during the tractor rally to be the cause of the farmer's death. A case has been registered under sections 302, 341, 148, 149, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. The BJP has alleged that some protesters linked to the Congress party had climbed the tractor, were hitting people with sticks and also pelting stones at the tractors. The BJP’s rally comes weeks after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a tractor rally against the farm related laws passed by the Modi government calling them anti-farmers. He had taken on the Centre and demanded that the new laws would be disastrous for the farmers of the nation. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the autobiography of Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and renamed Pravara Rural Education Society as 'Loknete Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society',..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13 said that the danger of Coronavirus still persists. He urged the people of Maharashtra and countrymen to not to be careless in terms of wearing face masks and..