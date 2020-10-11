Werewolf Island Movie

Werewolf Island Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on paranormal events that have plagued Monroe Michigan for decades.

Werewolf Island (a/k/a Dog Lady island) has been the scene of many unexplained attacks and murders over decades.

After a close family member is attacked, a detective finds himself obsessed with the island and its secrets, unraveling a legacy of mystery and murder dating back to colonial times.

Director: Michael James Alexander Writer: Michael James Alexander Stars: T.J.

Storm, Michael Wayne Foster, John Wells Genre: Thriller