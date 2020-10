CCTV shows train crashing into a bus in Thailand, killing at least 17 Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published CCTV shows train crashing into a bus in Thailand, killing at least 17 CCTV shows the moment a train crashed into a bus in Thailand, killing at least 17 passengers.Around 40 people were also injured in the crash on Sunday 11 October. 0

Related news from verified sources Thailand crash: Bus collides with train, killing 17 Passengers on the bus were on their way to celebrate the end of Buddhist Lent, police say.

