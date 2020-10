‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:52s - Published 2 minutes ago ‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped Calls for abolition of notorious police unit grow as more join protests and online movement against police brutality. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Special Anti-Robbery Squad Police unit in the Nigeria Police Force

Tweets about this