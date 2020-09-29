Global  
 

Wild Ocean Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Plunge into an underwater feeding frenzy and experience an epic struggle for survival where whales, sharks, dolphins, seals, gannets, and billions of fish collide with mankind during one of nature's greatest migration spectacles.

Filmed off the Wild Coast of South Africa and set to the rhythm of the local people, Wild Ocean reveals the economic and cultural impact of the ocean while celebrating communal efforts to protect our invaluable marine resources.


