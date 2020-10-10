Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict : Armenia and Azerbaijan shaky ceasefire in force

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

Rivals accuse each other of breaking truce in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh within minutes of it coming into effect.

Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be. Olivia Chan reports

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect

Meanwhile, the two nations accuse each other of bombing civilian areas in the disputed region ahead of ceasefire.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to temporary truce [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to temporary truce

The ceasefire will start at midday local time (10:00 CET) on Saturday.

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of violating cease-fire

 Azerbaijan and Armenia have both claimed that the other side instigated fresh attacks, in the first hour of a delicate cease-fire brokered by Russia...
WorldNews

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Civilians bear brunt of Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting as ceasefire threatens to unravel [Video]

Civilians bear brunt of Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting as ceasefire threatens to unravel

A temporary ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan begun on Saturday (October 10), with citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh saying they will never leave the disputed territory despite coming under heavy roc

Azerbaijan And Armenia's Temporary Ceasefire Already Shaky [Video]

Azerbaijan And Armenia's Temporary Ceasefire Already Shaky

Azerbaijan and Armenia's temporary ceasefire came into effect Saturday after almost two weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. But according to CNN, the deal appears fragile, with..

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after talks [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting atnoon on Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worstoutbreak of hostilities in the separatist region..

