Simon Cowell walking 10k steps a day after back injury

‘If you had died I would have killed you’: Sinitta’s birthday tribute to Simon Cowell



Sinitta spoke about Simon Cowell’s bike accident in a birthday post. The television personality is now 61 years old, and his showbiz pal Sinitta has taken to social media to share a touching message.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 4 days ago

Simon Cowell is on the mend after breaking his back



According to Sinitta, her close friend Simon Cowell has "taken some steps" as he continues to recover from breaking his back. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago