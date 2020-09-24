Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Simon Cowell walking 10k steps a day after back injury

Daily physio sessions, exercise and constant care from his girlfriend Lauren Silverman are helping Simon Cowell recover from his back injury.


