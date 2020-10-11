Horrific aftermath of crash between train and bus in Thailand

Emergency services are still attending to the aftermath of a crash involving a train and a bus in Thailand on Sunday.

At least 17 passengers were killed in the crash on 11 October, with around 40 more injured.

Rescue teams battled to free passengers still trapped in the wreckage, in Chachoengsao province, around 50 miles (80km) east of Bangkok.

Around 60 staff from a factory in Chonburi province were travelling in the bus to a Buddhist temple in Samut Prakan province to pray for good luck.

The bus driver went over a level crossing near a station in Khlong Kwaeng Klan district while a train was approaching.

It was raining at the time and the driver reportedly failed to hear a horn sounded by the oncoming train before the collision.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene.

Fireman were still trying to reach passengers stuck inside the wreckage at 10am local time.

A local at the scene, Arnon, said the accident was "the worst train crash ever scene in the area".

He added: "There is no barrier over the train line.

Drivers have to wait and wait before crossing." "The bus driver did not see the train coming or hear it, even when the train driver sounded the horn" he claimed, noting that "there are 17 people dead but this could be more.

People are still trapped inside and 40 have been taken to hospital."