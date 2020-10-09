Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Moscow hosts Armenia-Azerbaijan truce talks

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:40s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Moscow hosts Armenia-Azerbaijan truce talks
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Moscow hosts Armenia-Azerbaijan truce talks

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict : Armenia and Azerbaijan shaky ceasefire in force [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict : Armenia and Azerbaijan shaky ceasefire in force

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:39Published
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

Rivals accuse each other of breaking truce in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh within minutes of it coming into effect.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:44Published
Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into force

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be. Olivia Chan reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect

Meanwhile, the two nations accuse each other of bombing civilian areas in the disputed region ahead of ceasefire.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Kim Kardashian turns her publicity powers to an Armenian cause

 Samvel Balasayan does not look like the sort of man who spends much time Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As mayor of Armenia's second-biggest city, Gyumri, he..
New Zealand Herald

Kim Kardashian Donates $1M Toward Armenia Conflict, Siblings Donate Too

 Kim Kardashian is putting her money where her mouth is on the conflict in Armenia -- she just announced she's dropping a fortune to aid in efforts on the ground..
TMZ.com

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of violating cease-fire

 Azerbaijan and Armenia have both claimed that the other side instigated fresh attacks, in the first hour of a delicate cease-fire brokered by Russia...
WorldNews

Moscow hosts Armenia-Azerbaijan talks as hopes rise for truce after deadly clashes

France, which is part of a group mediating the two countries' long conflict, said there was a chance...
SBS - Published


