No national lockdown planned, says Jenrick, while Nandy rages about measures in the north of England
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells Andrew Marr the Government is doingeverything possible to avoid another national lockdown, while shadow foreignsecretary Lisa Nandy says people feel the Government is "actively workingagainst parts of northern England".
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that "no decision has been taken yet" when pressed on whether pubs and restaurants face temporary closure in northern England. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy says the “threats” that the government has made to renege on elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act are “extremely short-sighted and self-defeating”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was difficult to look beyond Russianstate involvement in the alleged Novichok poisoning of Kremlin critic AlexeiNavalny. Asked whether he thought the Russian state poisoned Mr Navalny, theCabinet minister told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: “I think it’s verydifficult to come up with a plausible alternative explanation based onRussia’s track record … of using it, Salisbury, based on the difficulty ofgetting hold of, let alone deploying Novichok as it’s such a dangeroussubstance. “As I said, the case to answer is there for Russia and we need, Ithink, through the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of ChemicalWeapons), an investigation and Russia needs to co-operate fully. “What’s clearalso is that it can’t just say ‘this is a domestic issue, it is just ourinternal affairs’. “The use of chemical weapons in this kind of context ispure gangsterism and Russia does have responsibility never to use it as agovernment, and second of all to make sure no-one else can use it within itsterritory.”
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss was unable to rule out a circuit-breaker lockdown being introduced in England when asked about tighter restrictions. The international trade secretary said the..