Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No national lockdown planned, says Jenrick, while Nandy rages about measures in the north of England

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
No national lockdown planned, says Jenrick, while Nandy rages about measures in the north of England

No national lockdown planned, says Jenrick, while Nandy rages about measures in the north of England

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells Andrew Marr the Government is doingeverything possible to avoid another national lockdown, while shadow foreignsecretary Lisa Nandy says people feel the Government is "actively workingagainst parts of northern England".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Jenrick Robert Jenrick British lawyer and Conservative Party politician; Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014

Covid-19: New restrictions to be announced for parts of England 'within days' - Jenrick

 Minister Robert Jenrick did not rule out closing pubs and restaurants in the worst-affected areas.
BBC News
Minister pressed on potential pub closures decision [Video]

Minister pressed on potential pub closures decision

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that "no decision has been taken yet" when pressed on whether pubs and restaurants face temporary closure in northern England. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Housing Secretary says decision to be made on localised restrictions [Video]

Housing Secretary says decision to be made on localised restrictions

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick confirms a decision will be made shortly onwhether tighter coronavirus restrictions are needed in parts of England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Lisa Nandy Lisa Nandy Shadow Foreign Secretary

Block China’s seat on human rights council over Uighurs, urges Lisa Nandy

 The UN must be allowed to conduct an inquiry into possible crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, the shadow foreign secretary says Britain must oppose giving..
WorldNews
Shadow Foreign Secretary on Internal Market Bill [Video]

Shadow Foreign Secretary on Internal Market Bill

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy says the “threats” that the government has made to renege on elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act are “extremely short-sighted and self-defeating”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

Andrew Marr Andrew Marr British journalist

Russia has a case to answer over Navalny poisoning, says Dominic Raab [Video]

Russia has a case to answer over Navalny poisoning, says Dominic Raab

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was difficult to look beyond Russianstate involvement in the alleged Novichok poisoning of Kremlin critic AlexeiNavalny. Asked whether he thought the Russian state poisoned Mr Navalny, theCabinet minister told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: “I think it’s verydifficult to come up with a plausible alternative explanation based onRussia’s track record … of using it, Salisbury, based on the difficulty ofgetting hold of, let alone deploying Novichok as it’s such a dangeroussubstance. “As I said, the case to answer is there for Russia and we need, Ithink, through the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of ChemicalWeapons), an investigation and Russia needs to co-operate fully. “What’s clearalso is that it can’t just say ‘this is a domestic issue, it is just ourinternal affairs’. “The use of chemical weapons in this kind of context ispure gangsterism and Russia does have responsibility never to use it as agovernment, and second of all to make sure no-one else can use it within itsterritory.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns [Video]

Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Why are there plans to shut pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England? [Video]

Why are there plans to shut pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England?

Plans to shut pubs and restaurants in larger parts of northern England, tobring down soaring coronavirus rates, have been agreed, according to reports.Labour politicians in the north of England have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Liz Truss doesn’t rule out circuit-breaker lockdown [Video]

Liz Truss doesn’t rule out circuit-breaker lockdown

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss was unable to rule out a circuit-breaker lockdown being introduced in England when asked about tighter restrictions. The international trade secretary said the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:19Published