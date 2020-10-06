15_Marsai Martin _ Girls United Summit integrationV3

GU Summit: How To Not Give A F*ck: Blocking Out The Noise To Find Your Focus



Chart-topping rapper Kash Doll schools us on surefire strategies to help you to disengage in an oversaturated virtual landscape and stay focused on your goals. Credit: Essence Content Duration: 11:31 Published 2 days ago

Young, Black & Bossed Up: Inside The Life Of Gen Z Beauty Entrepreneurs presented by ULTA Beauty



Seven of the phenomenal young women who participated in our ULTA x Girls United Beautiful Possibilities initiative will reunite for a candid conversation Credit: Essence Content Duration: 08:53 Published 2 days ago