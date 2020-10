Putnam County tornado survivors reunite with lost belongings Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:38s - Published 3 minutes ago Putnam County tornado survivors reunite with lost belongings It’s been more than seven months the March tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee, killing 25 people. Putnam County was hit the hardest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Tornado lost and found event hopes to help survivors find sentimental items



It’s been more than seven months since tornadoes ripped through middle Tennessee, killing 25 people. When the tornadoes tore through homes, they sent priceless keepsakes and everyday items flying.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:29 Published 1 day ago