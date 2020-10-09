Global  
 

Northern businesses condemn Government's latest wage support package

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Mayors representing big cities in northern England have criticised theGovernment's latest wage support package for employees in businesses that maybe ordered to close as part of efforts to suppress local coronavirusoutbreaks.

Though new coronavirus infections are rising throughout England,cities in the North have seen the biggest increases.


