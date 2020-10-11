Heather's morning forecast: Sunday, October 11, 2020

High pressure will control the weather for another day before some showers and isolated storms return Monday. Tonight, we will have temperatures cooling off into the mid to lower 40s with a northeast..
A weak front will move through Saturday morning. As winds turn to the north and northeast, high temperatures will only make it into the 60s, and it will remain cooler by the lake. Some low clouds will..
A weak front will move through Saturday morning. As winds turn to the north and northeast, high temperatures will only make it into the 60s, and it will remain cooler by the lake. Some low clouds will..