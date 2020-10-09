Patriots Facility Shut Down Again After New Coronavirus Case Ahead Of Broncos Game
WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni and Levan Reid discuss the decision to shut down the Patriots facilities again.
Darth Don Lobo Exotic RT @JasonLaCanfora: The Titans have had to shut their facility down, again, the team announces due to another positive result. The Patriots… 1 second ago
Sue Roupp RT @usatodaysports: The Patriots have shut down Gillette Stadium after having another positive test for COVID-19. https://t.co/VbD4SypE7p 7 seconds ago
Jason La Canfora The Titans have had to shut their facility down, again, the team announces due to another positive result. The Patr… https://t.co/F5UZvMLg6F 30 seconds ago
WABI_TV5 RT @gullysports: Pats practiced Saturday and another player has now tested positive for COVID-19 according to reports. https://t.co/y2jFJj8… 39 seconds ago
Scott Harves RT @espn: The NFL shut down the Patriots' facility on Sunday morning after one new positive coronavirus test, sources told @AdamSchefter an… 41 seconds ago
WBZ NewsRadio RT @wbzsports: BREAKING: Patriots Facility Shut Down Again After New Coronavirus Case; Monday Game Vs. Denver In Jeopardy https://t.co/I0Pj… 1 minute ago
@Penowski Ⓜ️ Just heard word that the @NFL has shut down the #Patriots practice Facility.
Can’t find the headline but it came a… https://t.co/kIL2lCIHqF 2 minutes ago
NFL on Scoreboard Page New England Patriots shut down practice again after new positive COVID-19 test, per report https://t.co/vNMOr0p6te 3 minutes ago
Bill Belichick, Patriots Taking Things 'Hour By Hour' In Preps For BroncosThe 2020 season has been all about adjusting on the fly for the Patriots and teams around the NFL.
Enforcement In NYC COVID Cluster Zones BeginsA federal judge is allowing New York state restrictions on houses of worship in the city's COVID cluster zones. This comes as the city reaches an agreement with teachers, avoiding layoffs during the..
Daily COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Going Up In New JerseyNew Jersey could be facing a second wave of coronavirus infections. It comes as daily cases are going up and hospitalizations are surging. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.