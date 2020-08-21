Idli-Gate ignited on Twitter after British historian's comment,Shashi Tharoor jumps in|Oneindia News

A single tweet by a British historian Edward Anderson in response to a question from food aggregator flooded Twitter with idli fans up in the arms, unleashing a full blown debate.

The British Historian said that Idlis are the most boring things in the world.

The idli is a steamed rice cake that is usually eaten with a lentil-based vegetable stew called sambar.

It is regarded as a gut friendly staple breakfast and comfort food, popular with south Indians, living in India and abroad.

But the highlight was Congress MP Sashi Tharoor who got involved into crisis tweeted that some are truly challenged in the world.

Shashi Tharoor then went ahead and said the refinement to appreciate idli, enjoy Cricket or watch Ottamthullal is not given to every mortal.

#Idli #WarOverIdli #IdliIsn'tBoring