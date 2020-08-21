Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Idli-Gate ignited on Twitter after British historian's comment,Shashi Tharoor jumps in|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Idli-Gate ignited on Twitter after British historian's comment,Shashi Tharoor jumps in|Oneindia News

Idli-Gate ignited on Twitter after British historian's comment,Shashi Tharoor jumps in|Oneindia News

A single tweet by a British historian Edward Anderson in response to a question from food aggregator flooded Twitter with idli fans up in the arms, unleashing a full blown debate.

The British Historian said that Idlis are the most boring things in the world.

The idli is a steamed rice cake that is usually eaten with a lentil-based vegetable stew called sambar.

It is regarded as a gut friendly staple breakfast and comfort food, popular with south Indians, living in India and abroad.

But the highlight was Congress MP Sashi Tharoor who got involved into crisis tweeted that some are truly challenged in the world.

Shashi Tharoor then went ahead and said the refinement to appreciate idli, enjoy Cricket or watch Ottamthullal is not given to every mortal.

#Idli #WarOverIdli #IdliIsn'tBoring


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other politicos pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other politicos pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
Watch: PM Modi asks MPs to send message of support to Army; Tharoor responds [Video]

Watch: PM Modi asks MPs to send message of support to Army; Tharoor responds

PM Modi asked all parliamentarians send a message of support to the army soldiers who are guarding the border in tough terrains. Ahead of the parliament session, PM Modi said this session needs to send..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published
Watch: Facebook summoned by house panel on IT; BJP MPs gun for Shashi Tharoor [Video]

Watch: Facebook summoned by house panel on IT; BJP MPs gun for Shashi Tharoor

The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight. While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:54Published