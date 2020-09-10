Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Musicians Who Destroyed Their Careers on Stage

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 22:37s - Published
Top 20 Musicians Who Destroyed Their Careers on Stage

Top 20 Musicians Who Destroyed Their Careers on Stage

These artists are their own worst enemies.

For this list, we’ll be looking at artists who sabotaged their own careers live, with bad performances, controversial statements, live meltdowns and other self-inflicted problems.

These artists are their own worst enemies.

For this list, we’ll be looking at artists who sabotaged their own careers live, with bad performances, controversial statements, live meltdowns and other self-inflicted problems. Our countdown includes Lindsay Lohan, The Sex Pistols, Fergie, Creed, Ashlee Simpson, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Musicians Who Turned Down Huge Money [Video]

Top 10 Musicians Who Turned Down Huge Money

Turns out money ISN'T everything. For this list, we’re looking at popular musicians and bands who turned their backs on extremely lucrative offers.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:02Published
Terrifying moment stage collapses during music concert [Video]

Terrifying moment stage collapses during music concert

This is the terrifying moment musicians and spectators ran for safety after a stage collapsed during a concert. Revelers were enjoying the performance when the four-leveled stage gave way in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:40Published
BTS' 'Today Show' Performance, Cardi B and Candace Owens' Beef & Billboard Latin Music Week Lineup Update | Billboard News [Video]

BTS' 'Today Show' Performance, Cardi B and Candace Owens' Beef & Billboard Latin Music Week Lineup Update | Billboard News

BTS lights up the 'Today Show' stage this morning (Sept. 10th), the feud between Cardi B and Candace Owens continues to heat up and 2020 Billboard Latin Music Week adds more new artists to the lineup.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:25Published