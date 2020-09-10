Top 20 Musicians Who Destroyed Their Careers on Stage Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 22:37s - Published 2 days ago Top 20 Musicians Who Destroyed Their Careers on Stage These artists are their own worst enemies. For this list, we’ll be looking at artists who sabotaged their own careers live, with bad performances, controversial statements, live meltdowns and other self-inflicted problems. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend These artists are their own worst enemies. For this list, we’ll be looking at artists who sabotaged their own careers live, with bad performances, controversial statements, live meltdowns and other self-inflicted problems. Our countdown includes Lindsay Lohan, The Sex Pistols, Fergie, Creed, Ashlee Simpson, and more!



