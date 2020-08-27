Dogs Take Refuge in Bank to Escape Heat Wave
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:06s - Published
2 minutes ago
Dogs Take Refuge in Bank to Escape Heat Wave
Occurred on October 3, 2020 / Uba, Minas Gerais, Brazil Info from Licensor: "A group of dogs invaded the branch of a local bank to escape the heatwave that hit the city."
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
A Minute Of Kindness: Making Hostels Dog-Friendly For The Homeless Inspired by the bond between a homeless man and his dog, StreetVet has been in action since 2016. With 90% of hostels not accepting dogs, a lot of homeless people can’t enjoy the refuge of a night.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on September 8, 2020
Best Bites: Tornado Hot Dogs Hot dogs are one of those things that tend to be left out whenever it comes to fun food makeovers. Where you can have yummy and cool new ways to eat burgers or chicken, a lot of the time a hot dog is.. Credit: Best Bites Duration: 00:51 Published on September 3, 2020