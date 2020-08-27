Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dogs Take Refuge in Bank to Escape Heat Wave

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Dogs Take Refuge in Bank to Escape Heat Wave

Dogs Take Refuge in Bank to Escape Heat Wave

Occurred on October 3, 2020 / Uba, Minas Gerais, Brazil Info from Licensor: "A group of dogs invaded the branch of a local bank to escape the heatwave that hit the city."


