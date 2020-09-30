seaside folley 🇮🇱🏴‍☠️🇺🇸⛵🏝🏌️‍♂️ Titans close facility again after another staffer tests positive https://t.co/qmF4MJwHpb 14 minutes ago

ItsAllAboutBusiness SMH 🤦🏽‍♂️-RT @NC5: St. Thomas Sports Park reopened on Saturday after more than a week. It will now temporarily clos… https://t.co/oJFdbOLlZM 41 minutes ago

Rodger D. Eldridge RT @NC5: St. Thomas Sports Park reopened on Saturday after more than a week. It will now temporarily close again. https://t.co/y9QiwZoeV9 43 minutes ago

Lelan Statom Titans staffer tests positive, facility to shut down again https://t.co/3WeWP7W0G8 51 minutes ago

100% Not Eric Verrone Titans facility shut down again after staffer tests positive. 53 minutes ago

NewsChannel 5 St. Thomas Sports Park reopened on Saturday after more than a week. It will now temporarily close again. https://t.co/y9QiwZoeV9 54 minutes ago

theScore NFL Titans close facility again after another staffer tests positive https://t.co/l8n1Ydd0jZ https://t.co/wfgSElnYUX 58 minutes ago