Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar

The Indian Army inducted over 300 youth from the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The induction ceremony of the 301 soldiers was conducted at the Bana Singh Parade Ground in Srinagar.

Soldiers of the J&K Light Infantry Regiment conducted the passing out parade which was reviewed by the General Officer Commanding of the XV Corps.

Lieutenant General BS Raju complimented the newly-inducted soldiers for the 'exceptional' parade.

He also praised the parents of the soldiers for their upbringing while expressing regret that they couldn't be present due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

