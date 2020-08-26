Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre on Saturday showcased its latest batch of 301 passing out young soldiers from the UTs of Jammu - Kashmir and Ladakh. The glittering parade was held at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre. The attestation parade was reviewed by Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander. Lt Gen BS Raju congratulated the young soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation. He complimented them for completion of a tough training regimen to become a soldier. He also emphasized on the importance of imbibing high personal values in order to discharge the duties of an Indian Amy soldier. The Chinar Corps Commander stressed upon all the young soldiers about the immense responsibility which now rests on their shoulders towards their nation, parents and society. Lt Gen Raju also took the opportunity to address all present and asked them to come forth and help our youth who have gone astray to return back to the mainstream. The young soldiers who excelled themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the reviewing officer.
Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carried out night sortie from Leh airbase in Ladakh on October 10. Earlier, IAF’S C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft landed with supplies for the troops. It can carry combat equipment, troops across long distances in all weather conditions. The frequency of IAF aircrafts and helicopters has been increased amid border tensions. Indian Air Force has deployed numerous aircrafts at forward base near Ladakh. Amid tensions with Pakistan & China, India is stocking up ahead of winters. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published
People in large numbers participated in the 'Pedal for Peace' cycle race organized by J-K's police in Srinagar on October 11. The Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar flagged off sub junior boys/girls and veteran men categories in Nehru Park. People in large numbers came out of their cosy beds to participate in the race. Locals lauded administration's initiative to organize cycle race. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha also graced the event with his presence. Lt Governor presented prizes to the winners.
After a lull of almost two years, the authorities of Jammu and Kashmir organised a grassroots football camp in Srinagar in which players are taking part under the guidance of renowned coaches and trainers. All sports activities, including football were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Energetic youth joined the camp and urged the authorities to continue hosting sporting activities. One of the trainees at the camp, Mohamad Musaib said "Our players can also play European games if we focus on their training at the grassroots level."
In order to increase the quality of vegetables, Jammu and Kashmir government is working towards reviving the vermicompost culture in the Union Territory. As the vermicompost culture can be beneficial for the farmers, Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture Scientists and Technology (SKUAST) is working towards creating awareness for the same. SKUAST employees are preparing large quantities of vermicompost under the supervision of scientists. University is using its experimental land to teach farmers the latest technique of vegetable cultivation. Vermicompost culture rules out the use of fertilizers and pesticides keeping the vegetable organic and healthy to consume. The culture is environment friendly and cost-effective. Vermicompost decreases use of pesticides, enhances quality of grains, restores microbial population and increases soil productivity.
Giving a boost to education for girls, a 100-bed girls hostel is coming up in Bantooru village in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The upcoming hostel will be handed over to the Union Territory government in next two months as almost 90% of construction has been completed. Roads and Bridges (RandB) department of Kashmir is executing the construction work under the centrally sponsored scheme 'Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan' (RMSA). The total cost of the project is around Rs 2.70 crore. Centre had announced some years back the construction of 44 girl hostels in educationally backward blocks (EBBs) to facilitate stay of girl students of secondary and higher secondary schools in rural areas of Kashmir. The main objective of the scheme is to retain girl child in secondary schools so that they don't lose the opportunity to continue their studies due to distance to schools, financial constraints or other societal factors. The residents of Bantooru village hailed the step to ensure greater accessibility of education to girl child, and will also help in boosting economic development in the area.
Anand Dum Biriyani's business is booming despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Queues as long as 1.5 km were reportedly seen outside the eatery in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Patrons claimed that they have to wait as much as 2.5 hours to get a taste of their favourite biryani. Heavy rush was seen at the eatery with almost everyone seen wearing masks, but not practicing social distancing. Karnataka's Covid tally has crossed the 7 lakh-mark with over 9,800 deaths so far. Active cases in the state currently number 1.2 lakh. The owner of the eatery reportedly said that thousands of kilograms of biryani are sold everyday. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published
301 youth from J&K and Ladakh joined the Indian Army on 10th October. The passing out parade was held at the Bana Singh Parade ground of Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre. The glittering..