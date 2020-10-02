Defying Covid cruise collapse, Saga's brand new ship arrives in the UK

Defying the coronavirus collapse in the cruise industry, Saga's brand new ship 'Spirit of Adventure' sailed up the Thames on Sunday 11 October.

It is destined to arrive in Tilbury later on Sunday, having arrived from Germany, where it was first launched just over two months ago.