Get your lunch meal for just 'one rupee' at 'Shyam Rasoi' in Delhi

'Shyam Rasoi' has come to the rescue of needy in Delhi.

Located in Bhooton Vaali Gali in West Delhi's Nangloi area, the food place offers a complete lunch meal for just one rupee.

The rasoi has garnered attention among Delhiites.

51-year-old, Parvin Kumar Goyal who is running Shyam Rasoi said, "Daily we feed 1000 to 1100 people here and also provides parcel in nearby areas such as Inderlok, Sai Mandir, via e-rickshaws.

We also get donations from people."