Cole: I had to work harder to make it Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Cole: I had to work harder to make it Former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole was capped 107 times by England, he reflects on his experience of being a role model for young, black people and how he he had to work harder than his counterparts to make it as a professional. 0

