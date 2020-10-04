Global  
 

IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach

IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11.

While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match.

Lot of good things we did throughout this match.

We just concentrate on the positives and work on some negatives and make it better next time."


