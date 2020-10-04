IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said that his plan was to go for shots when balls came in his area.
Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul on October 09 said that execution can go wrong but feel proud the way we played. "I am really proud of the way we played. Execution can go wrong, we understand that. We need to be patient with the team as individuals," said Rahul. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Speaking on this, SRH batting coach VVS Laxman expressed worry for bowler Siddarth Kaul and said that it was a bad day for him at the office. "Siddarth Kaul had a bad day at office today, happens to anyone. Overall we are very happy with the way our bowlers have bowled so far in this tournament," said Laxman.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith on October 10 agreed that batting has probably not been good enough. "In plenty of areas, I think, where we need to work on. Our batting has probably not been good enough...We're doing some things wrong and it's hurting it considerably," said Steve Smith on being asked 'where is his team falling short', after Rajasthan Royal's defeat. Delhi Capitals defeat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in 23rd match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket.
Indore Police have busted an IPL betting racket and arrested 8 people in this connection. Police have recovered eight mobile phones, a TV set and Rs 8,000-10,000 cash. Cops have also recovered betting records of Rs 3,00,000. Yesterday, police had arrested six people in Rajendra Nagar in connection of IPL betting.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) to face on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. Delhi Capitals team players left the hotel. The 19th IPL match of 2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi Capitals is on 2nd place and RCB is on 3rd in the table of IPL.
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace..