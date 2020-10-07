Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,825

Michelle Vin✋ RT @vasuvenugo: Covid watch — Numbers and Developments The number of reported coronavirus cases from India has crossed 6 million and stand… 7 minutes ago

Vasudevan Venugopal واسودیون وینوگوپال Covid watch — Numbers and Developments The number of reported coronavirus cases from India has crossed 6 million a… https://t.co/OfBAxBjG9g 8 minutes ago

Naanjil the Rock Covid watch India — Numbers and Developments The number of reported coronavirus cases from India has crossed 6 mil… https://t.co/qB2ltR7AaM 18 minutes ago

Sean Previl #NEW: Ontario's latest #COVID19 numbers: 649 new cases, increasing total confirmed to 59,139 1 new death, raising… https://t.co/gvewVAlQms 2 hours ago

NippyNews India Today - India's coronavirus tally crosses 70-lakh mark with 74383 new cases #70lakhmark #coronavirustally… https://t.co/vCuSWLb6OA 6 hours ago

Saba RT @Mohaddessin: #Iran: #Coronavirus Fatalities Exceed 119,400 in 458 Cities Officials across the country are reporting record numbers and… 7 hours ago