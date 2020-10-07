Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,825
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,825
The UK has reported 603,716 coronavirus cases and 42,825 deaths, up by 65 fromthe previous day.
