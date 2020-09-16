Brazil's Bolsonaro Botches Pandemic Response, But He's More Popular Than Ever

The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic in Brazil appears to be climbing in direct proportion to the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Business Insider reports that in December of 2019, when Brazil had not a single case of COVID-19, Bolsonaro was polling at 29%.

But in late September, he hit an all-time high approval rating, with 40% of Brazilians regarding him as 'good/excellent.