Protesters supporting Armenia block Brooklyn Bridge in New York

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Protesters supporting Armenia in its territorial conflict with Azerbaijan occupied New York's Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night.


