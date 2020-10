Terry Bradshaw: My interview with Ben Roethlisberger helped bring us closer together Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 minutes ago Terry Bradshaw: My interview with Ben Roethlisberger helped bring us closer together Terry Bradshaw spoke from the heart about what a difference interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made in helping the pair of Steelers Super Bowl winning quarterbacks forge a relationship. 0

