Watch: Mumbai locals celebrate relocation of Aarey metro car shed project
Video Credit: ANI
Residents of Mumbai are cheering as the green cover in Aarey colony will not be destroyed to facilitate the construction of a metro car shed.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on October 11 announced that the metro car shed project will be shifted to a government land in Kanjurmarg, adding that the cases against activists who protested against the felling of trees in Aarey have been withdrawn.
A number of local residents were seen dancing in circles nearby a road in the financial capital of India.
