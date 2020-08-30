Global  
 

Watch: Mumbai locals celebrate relocation of Aarey metro car shed project

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Residents of Mumbai are cheering as the green cover in Aarey colony will not be destroyed to facilitate the construction of a metro car shed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on October 11 announced that the metro car shed project will be shifted to a government land in Kanjurmarg, adding that the cases against activists who protested against the felling of trees in Aarey have been withdrawn.

A number of local residents were seen dancing in circles nearby a road in the financial capital of India.


