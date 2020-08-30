Watch: Mumbai locals celebrate relocation of Aarey metro car shed project

Residents of Mumbai are cheering as the green cover in Aarey colony will not be destroyed to facilitate the construction of a metro car shed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on October 11 announced that the metro car shed project will be shifted to a government land in Kanjurmarg, adding that the cases against activists who protested against the felling of trees in Aarey have been withdrawn.

A number of local residents were seen dancing in circles nearby a road in the financial capital of India.