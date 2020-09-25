Democratic Challenger Harrison Is Pulling In A Deluge Of Donations. Graham? Not So Much

Although Republican Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina hasn't released his third-quarter numbers yet, it's likely he's breaking into a cold sweat.

That's because his Democratic challenger, Jamie Harrison, raised a record $57 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The deluge in cash led to an appeal by Graham to his supporters on Fox News, where he said that he 'was getting killed financially' by Harrison.

Business Insider reports Harrison beat the fundraising record of then-Rep.