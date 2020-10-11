Global  
 

Report: Women Outnumber Men By 400% In Leaving Workforce

The novel coronavirus pandemic is hitting the American workforce hard, but a new report reveals it's disproportionally affecting women.

Business Insider reports the nonprofit newsroom The 19th says four times as many women as men left the workforce in September.

According to Business Insider, the report said roughly 865,000 US women reported in September that they were no longer employed, compared to 216,000 men.


