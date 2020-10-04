IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya happy with bowling performance against DC

After a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians jumped on top of the points table.

One of the top performers with ball for MI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya over team's outstanding performance said that, "We bowled really well as a unit, especially in power-plays, we got the early breakthrough.

In a T20 format, if we get the early breakthrough the pressure is more on the opposition.

Overall it was a great team effort." Speaking about his own performance, Krunal said, "I am happy the way I bowled today.

My strength has always been varying the pace and I was able to execute really well overall and obviously, I had to see the batsman's strength and the situation also.

So, overall, I am happy the way I bowled today." Quinton de Kock was announced as 'man of the match' for today's victory.

Of the 7 matches played by Mumbai Indians, team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2 matches.