Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Video Game Protagonist Who Kill the Most

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:07s - Published
Top 10 Video Game Protagonist Who Kill the Most

Top 10 Video Game Protagonist Who Kill the Most

With deathcounts like these, can they even be considered good guys?

For this list, we’ll be looking at the heroes in video games, as well as heroic characters that succumb to evil, that have acquired massive kill counts over the course of their adventures.

With deathcounts like these, can they even be considered good guys?

For this list, we’ll be looking at the heroes in video games, as well as heroic characters that succumb to evil, that have acquired massive kill counts over the course of their adventures.

Our countdown includes Cole MacGrath, Master Chief, Lara Croft, Nathan Drake and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Actors Who Saved Their Career with One Performance [Video]

Top 20 Actors Who Saved Their Career with One Performance

We always knew they had it in them! For this list, we’ll be looking at actors who largely turned their careers around with one movie.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 23:51Published
Top 10 Most Evil TV Dolls EVER [Video]

Top 10 Most Evil TV Dolls EVER

Avoid these evil dolls on TV at all cost, even if they come with a free Frogurt.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:53Published
Top 10 Most Underrated Friends Episodes [Video]

Top 10 Most Underrated Friends Episodes

The most underrated "Friends" episodes were more than "fine."

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:05Published