Top 10 Video Game Protagonist Who Kill the Most Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:07s - Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Video Game Protagonist Who Kill the Most With deathcounts like these, can they even be considered good guys? For this list, we’ll be looking at the heroes in video games, as well as heroic characters that succumb to evil, that have acquired massive kill counts over the course of their adventures. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend With deathcounts like these, can they even be considered good guys? For this list, we’ll be looking at the heroes in video games, as well as heroic characters that succumb to evil, that have acquired massive kill counts over the course of their adventures. Our countdown includes Cole MacGrath, Master Chief, Lara Croft, Nathan Drake and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Actors Who Saved Their Career with One Performance



We always knew they had it in them! For this list, we’ll be looking at actors who largely turned their careers around with one movie. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 23:51 Published 55 minutes ago Top 10 Most Evil TV Dolls EVER



Avoid these evil dolls on TV at all cost, even if they come with a free Frogurt. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:53 Published 12 hours ago Top 10 Most Underrated Friends Episodes



The most underrated "Friends" episodes were more than "fine." Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:05 Published 20 hours ago

