Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

To Test Or Not To Test? Trump's Appearances Muddies CDC's Waters

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published
To Test Or Not To Test? Trump's Appearances Muddies CDC's Waters

To Test Or Not To Test? Trump's Appearances Muddies CDC's Waters

In the early days of the pandemic, the CDC said people should have two negative COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart, before being around other people.

Now, CDC guidelines say people aren't likely to be infectious 10 to 20 days after symptoms first began, regardless of test results.

Also, before leaving isolation, people's symptoms should have improved and they should have gone 24 hours with no fever.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Extra Pounds May Raise Risk of Severe Covid-19

 Even people who aren’t obese may be more likely to become seriously ill when infected with the coronavirus, the C.D.C. said.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus cases in Arizona dropped 75% after mask mandates began, officials say in new CDC report

 COVID-19 cases in Arizona spiked 151% after a statewide stay-at-home order expired and dropped 75% following local mask mandates, a new report says.
USATODAY.com

Battered by Trump, Robert Redfield of the C.D.C. Faces Pressure to Speak Out

 The agency prides itself on avoiding Washington partisanship. But the White House has successfully pushed the agency to revise guidelines on matters like school..
NYTimes.com
CDC Launches Strategy To Tackle Antibiotic-Resistant Infections [Video]

CDC Launches Strategy To Tackle Antibiotic-Resistant Infections

CDC officials announced Friday what they describe as a "national action plan" to fight antibiotic-resistant infections. The bacteria that cause these infections cannot be treated by currently available medications. This means that patients who suffer from them may experience severe health complications or even death. The agency said that the plan for combating antibiotic-resistant bacteria will be one of their goals for the next five years.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

White House pushes for limited stimulus bill [Video]

White House pushes for limited stimulus bill

The Trump administration on Sunday asked U.S. lawmakers to approve legislation using leftover funds from the last pandemic stimulus package toward new economic recovery efforts as negotiations on a larger rescue bill face resistance. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Amy Coney Barrett: Supreme Court nominee vows to 'apply law as written'

 Amy Coney Barrett will justify her nomination by President Trump in a Senate hearing this week.
BBC News

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad takes him 'out of context,' insists he didn't endorse anyone

 The popular director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases rebukes being used in President Trump's latest campaign ad.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

DeniseD57278111

Denise Davis RT @AnnaNoyb: @DonaldJTrumpJr BIDEN DID NOT WANT TO DEBATE YOUR FATHER BECAUSE ALL OF YOU TRUMP FAMILY INCLUDING THE PRESIDENT HAS CORONAVI… 10 seconds ago

LinaSCC

Lina S. Dr. Conley has refused to answer a key question: When was Mr. Trump’s last negative test for the virus? The preside… https://t.co/8t8UlfHSyD 16 seconds ago

Smeloniew1970

Mel Wood RT @Brena_Bey46: @SenSchumer @SenateDems Democrats boycott Barrett confirmation, Graham refuses to test before entering Senate chambers, so… 29 seconds ago

abbahoss

Abbas Hosseini RT @mattmfm: Biden is getting a COVID test every day and public releasing the result. Why isn’t every journalist demanding the same of Trum… 41 seconds ago

babsplace1

Babsplace @SenSchumer Is he given Trump the test? https://t.co/sThzy9VPhx 47 seconds ago

laceykirstein

Lacey Kirstein RT @VoLinxx: Joe Biden has provided 6 negative Covid test results since the debate. Trump can't even show us one. 53 seconds ago

BP_goodtrouble

BP @tburages Or not asking about Trump’s tax returns, or lack of a negative Covid test, or his $420 million debt, or t… https://t.co/95l1lWpNQC 55 seconds ago

taxgirl427

Boston Gilmore Girl RT @B52Malmet: Is it so hard to say you tested negative, Donald? Joe Biden publicly released his negative test results six times already. T… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Adding to the list of world leaders to have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the President..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published