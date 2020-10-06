Early NFL headlines: Raiders stun the Chiefs in a AFC West matchup

Clay Travis is on the Raiders +11.5 at Chiefs: 'I don't think we get the best effort from the Chiefs' | FOX BET LIVEThe Kansas City Chiefs are big favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Clay Travis explains why the likes the Raiders +11.5 at Chiefs.
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill focuses on following NFL Covid-19 ProtocolsChiefs WR Tyreek Hill focuses on following NFL Covid-19 Protocols
NFL fines Raiders players who didn't wear masks at charity eventThe National Football League has announced that it is fined a number of Las Vegas Raiders players for violating the leavue's COVID-19 protocols and procedures during a charity event. The event took..