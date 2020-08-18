Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kid Cudi Didn't Know If He'd Make Music Again, Then Kanye West Saved Him

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Kid Cudi Didn't Know If He'd Make Music Again, Then Kanye West Saved Him

Kid Cudi Didn't Know If He'd Make Music Again, Then Kanye West Saved Him

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bill & Ted Face the Music - "The Future" Clip [Video]

Bill & Ted Face the Music - "The Future" Clip

Check out the official "The Future" clip from the science fiction comedy movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, directed by Dean Parisot. It stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Brigette..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:12Published