Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spayghetti dinner benefits Rome cat population

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Spayghetti dinner benefits Rome cat population

Spayghetti dinner benefits Rome cat population

Money raised from dinner will fund the spaying and neutering of stray cats in Rome.

Helps stabilize the feral cat populationnrome, t fundraiser of the year today.

The r-cat program had their "spay- ghetti" dinner.

It was at the stanwix veterans club in rome.

The r-cat program funds the spaying and neutering of stray cats.

135 prepaid meals were sold today.

The president for the r-cat program says, anything helps.

"its a significant issue.

And ro just happenso be thearea thad it faroutways the available resources.

The meal was 10 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for kids.

It was a day for giving back to




You Might Like


Tweets about this