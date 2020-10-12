Spayghetti dinner benefits Rome cat population
Money raised from dinner will fund the spaying and neutering of stray cats in Rome.
Helps stabilize the feral cat populationnrome, t fundraiser of the year today.
The r-cat program had their "spay- ghetti" dinner.
It was at the stanwix veterans club in rome.
The r-cat program funds the spaying and neutering of stray cats.
135 prepaid meals were sold today.
The president for the r-cat program says, anything helps.
"its a significant issue.
And ro just happenso be thearea thad it faroutways the available resources.
The meal was 10 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for kids.
It was a day for giving back to