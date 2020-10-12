Austin Reiter 1-on-1: 'We have a resilient group'
Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter talks penalties, injuries and what else went wrong in the Chiefs' first loss of the season.
Frank DeMoro RT @41actionnews: .@Chiefs' @ReitErDie78 goes 1-on-1 with @mickshaffer following the team's loss to the Raiders:
https://t.co/L6QlYNwzAI 48 minutes ago
41 Action News .@Chiefs' @ReitErDie78 goes 1-on-1 with @mickshaffer following the team's loss to the Raiders:
https://t.co/L6QlYNwzAI 49 minutes ago
Austin Reiter RT @zkeefer: Heck of a stat there from @NFLonCBS
The Cowboys allowed 49 points today
The Colts have allowed 48 points all season 6 days ago
chwhit RT @Jason_OTC: Some upcoming free agents who I think have raised their stock their stock in the 1st three weeks of 2020 (in no order)
Dak… 1 week ago
Jason_OTC Some upcoming free agents who I think have raised their stock their stock in the 1st three weeks of 2020 (in no ord… https://t.co/LkUFWKCNqY 1 week ago