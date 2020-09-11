FRIDAY FOOTBALL SHOWCASE 101120

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 days ago

- plenty of worthy games to choos- from tonight... - however, news 25's game of the- week is a class 5-a rivalry,- better known as the singing - river classic.- - - - we kick things off in - pascagoula... where the 2-0 - panthers roll out the red carpe- for 1-1 gautier... those- being the district records... - gators coming - off a hard-fought loss against- un-defeated - picayune.

- first quarter...- quarterback kaden irving leadin- the gators offense.

- irving rockets the ball on the- run to reciever aydan morgan- who comes down with the 36-yard- reception.

Just a few plays - later,- irving with a patrick - mahomes-esque throw into the- endzone.

Receiver zavionne payn- comes up with - the catch, putting the gators o- the board first, 7 -- nothing.- later in the first, irving look- to pass, instead trucks - downfield himself for 20 yards.- play gets called back - after a personal foul is called- - - - on irving.

Still the first..- irving quick gets the ball off- to receiver kolby - packnett... linebacker karon- leveretts looking like he's - trying to rip off packnett's- pads as he rips the receiver to- - - - the ground.

No gain for the - gators.

- later in the first...quarterba- ck keilon parnell with a pass..- to- the wrong jersey color... - defensive back zavier dean- steals the ball and runs it all- the way to the back, cashing in- another 7 points.

Gautier up 14- - nothing.- time ticking down in 1st... - - - - parnell takes matters into his- own hands and carries the ball- enough for a first down and - some.

- second quarter, same drive... - leveretts in on offense... he - disappears and reappears in the- endzonbe for the 6-yard - - - - touchdown, earning the panthers- first points of the - night.

Pascagoula goes on to- miss the extra point.

- gators still up 14 -6.- the panthers go on to find the- endzone a couple more times,- however, not as many times as - gautier.

Gators win the singing- river classic, 49 - 27.

- - - - - really interesting match-up,- over in biloxi... where a - very capable indians team...- albeit 0-2, in region 4 class - 6-a... is playing host ocean- springs... 1-1, in district - play.

- late first quarter... 4th and 3- for big red... and a big- time pick-up, from k-k- kendrick... who bounces it to - the - outside, to get past the sticks- let's flip the field now, for - the second quarter... deljay- bailey fakes it to kendrick...- and he's got a wide open deon - hardin, on the crosser... - touchdown indians... who- used ole miss commit elijah - sabbatini as a decoy, on that - play... 7-nothing home team...- after a scoreless first - quarter.- now hardin back, to field an- ocean springs punt... and he- lets it - go... but that thing is gonna - take a perfect bounce... and- fall- right into the waiting arms...- of will gray... at the one yard- line.

- now grace... you ever seen that- show brooklyn 99... where they- say... nine-nine... well, how - about k-k kendrick... k-k...- nine-nine... 99 - - - - yards... say it with me... 99 - yards... and he's never even- touched... greyhounds were- playing for the safety... he- was playing for the touchdown..- and i'll tell you what... scout- need to be all over this kid...- cause the dude can play... 14-- nothing indians... and kendrick- knows where the camera is...- breaking out he griddy... which- i had to ask like eight co- - workers to figure out what this- was... but i love it... and so- do the fans.- but ocean springs has a short - memory... driving right - back down the field... anthony- thomas with some nice vision...- but division i kids just hit- different... sabbatini... - knocks him all the way onto the- track... he got an offer from - georgia, this week... but still- a first down, for o-s.- and the greyhounds would seal - the deal, in the red- zone... as jak king takes it- himself... starting in place of- the injured - bray hubbard... touchdown ocean- springs, to cut it to 14-7... - and perhaps the momentum- starting to shift.- biloxi back to punt now... and- someone gets a hand on it...- cause that thing maybe goes 20- yards... setting up the - - - - visitors, with great field- position... but what can they d- with it.- or maybe the better question...- what can r-j moss do- with it... the senior transfer,- from louisiana... future- division i- commit... tips the screen pass- to himself... and this guy can- rumble... - breaks three tackles before he'- finally brought down... - and chance keith making sure he- remembers to do the griddy.

- indians lead 14-7, at the - half... but ocean springs is- proving to be a - really tough out... greyhounds- come all the way- back... to win it 31-29...- improving to 2-1, in district - play... and - dropping biloxi... to a very- surprising 0-3... can't wait to- - - - see how this region shakes out.- - so grace... the way the - schedules have worked out...- you've already gotten the chanc- to see harrison - central a couple different- times, this year.

- from the couple of games i- stopped by, the red rebels no - doubt look like region 4 class- 6-a championship contenders...- i'm - glad you finally got to see the- battle on the gridiron with - yoiur own two eyes, jeff.

- about time, grace... red rebels- making some noise, with - a 2-0 start... in district play- but hard to know what to expect- against 2-0 st.

Martin... - considering the yellowjackets - have been the beneficiary... of- two covid-related forfeitures..- watch your step,- bro!- first drive of the game, for th- red rebels... trying to watch - their figure, on the atkins - diet... isiah atkins... gimme - that... - christian turner hits the junio- in stride... and he's gone with- the - long before it... no one's gonn- catch him... 85 yards to the- crib... first one down the fiel- to celebrate... mississsippi- state - commit jacobi moore... still ou- - - - with a torn meniscus... but it'- rockabye baby, for his main - man... 7-nothing h-c.

- cam hallahan in at quarterback,- for st.

Martin... and i'm not - even- sure how he got this throw- off... but it works... marquez- glispy- right place, right time... nice- gain, for the visitors... almos- into red rebels territory.- now before the game... raymond- collins said i had to get a sho- of- the defense... and guess who- comes out of nowhere... to- knock off the man's helmet... - collins with the big blow... an- the yellowjackets would have to- punt.

- ensuing possession, for the red- rebels... who really have - something in their sophomore- under center... turner... how's- your patrick mahomes- imitation... not bad... shovel- pass- to mikuan sanders... gain of- about nine, on 2nd and 15.- last play of the first- quarter... harrison central - capping - it off, with atavian ray... who- loves syrup with his pancake- blocks... absolutely un- touche- - - - on his way to the endzone.- and just like that... it's 14-- nothing red rebels... who - assert their dominance, in- region 4 class 6-a... with the- 35-7- victory.- - down in the 4-a ranks...- vancleave playing its first - district game of the year - hosting 1-0 moss point... last- year's- reigning champs in region 8 - class 4-a.- we pick it up with seconds left- in the second quarter,- vancleave leads moss point 30 - -22.- quarterback ruben lee with the- - - - keeper... bulldogs still on top- 30 - 22.

Tigers decide to even- the score before the end- of the half.- lee with the quick pass to- receiver chanton- millender to tie the game all u- at 30 - 30.

- lots more scoring in the second- - - - half of this game.

The tigers - ultimately able to outscore the- bulldogs- though.

Moss point earns the- victory 52 -44.

- - back in the 6-a sector... good- luck with d'iberville, this - year... 2-0 warriors paying a - visit to 1-1 west harrison... - who - simply has no answer, for the - un-defeated warriors.

- we pick it up second quarter...- visitors up 12- - nothing... and looking for- more... dwight williams going u- top, for colton de-shazo... and- this kid makes at least one - massive catch every week... - d'iberville in business.- and doing a lot of running this- year... but the pass game reall- working, on this drive... - williams to kenneth irving- touchdown... warriors go for tw- again... and miss again... so - it's 18-zero warriors.- but west harrison finally able- to get something going, - right before the half... as - keonte smith takes the pitch- left side...- and gets it all the way down, - inside the redzone... but - time working against the- hurricanes.

- this is the last play before th- half... but this isn't what wes- harrison is looking for...- josiah kahn rolling out - right... trying to avoid the- pressure... but he coughs up th- ball... hurricanes finally fall- on it... but no more- timeouts... as the clock- expires... with west harrison - inside- the five.

- just too much d'iberville... wh- stays perfect on the season...- - - - with a 46-nothing shutout win.- - - - - - - - - i know this is an abrupt change- of pace... but there's- something heavy on my heart,- tonight... bigger than any- football game or final score.

- today... october 8th, 20-20...- is the one-year anniversary of- my dad's passing... steven davi- haeger... gone too soon...- at the age of 67.

- if i'm being completely - honest... today was supposed to- be a mental health day for me..- but hurricane delta - had other plans... so i figured- it was a sign... for me to-