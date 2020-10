Fans Celebrate Lakers 2020 Championship Win Outside Staples Center Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:45s - Published 1 minute ago Fans Celebrate Lakers 2020 Championship Win Outside Staples Center Mayor Eric Garcetti, who had been cheering the team on, warned fans against gathering during the pandemic, but crowds still convened for the celebration to mark the Lakers' first NBA Finals win since 2010. 0

