Wayne County Recent COVID-19 Cases

Nine--- local leaders still urging the public to stay vigilant in the fight against covid-19... this---as we see record- breaking numbers across the tri-state this sunday.... good evening-- thanks for joining us tonight at nine---i'm megan diventi.... new cases piling up--by the hundreds... our daily case counts--- continuing to rise... one of those hot spots--- wayne county-- where health officials are seeing a recent spike in covid-19 cases.... tonight--44news reporter jake thomas joins us with a breakdown of those numbers.

More than 370 total cases have now been reported in the small southeastern area of wayne county and a rise in cases in this county has small business owners concerned that things may return to the way they were in the beginning of the pandemic?we closed the dining room and cut our staff big time??we felt that it was best to shut down.

I think we shut down for maybe a month or a month and a half, and then when we came back, it took a while to build back up?

And with wayne county reporting a total of 45 new cases on saturday and sunday, small businesses fear they be negatively affected by the surge.?we have had a couple spikes.

We had a spike two or three weeks ago.

Recently we had one in the last day or so.

Back when we had one a couple weeks ago, it did seem like there was a correlation.

It did seem like we had some pretty slow days when it was announced?

The wayne county health department reports that a majority of these 30 cases are connected with long term care facilities in the area.

Back in august, wayne county had less than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the county now seeing that spike just months later... this sudden rise in cases over the last two months has small businesses in wayne county concerned that theyl be faced wi th more regulations or shutting down and with talks of more stimulus or small business loans stalled in the senate, some have worries of layoffs or closing down.?if it wasn for the ppp loan, we probably wouldn be here today.

We woulde had to close and lay off people?

With flu season approaching in the midst of a pandemic, the wayne county health department has a drive thru clinic available on monday from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Reporting in southern illinois, jake thomas 44 news.