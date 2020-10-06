Columbus Statue In Schenley Park Covered
Just prior to Columbus Day, the Christopher Columbus Statue has been wrapped and covered in plastic.
Mayor Peduto Recommends Moving Columbus Statue Out Of Schenley ParkPittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is recommending the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park be removed. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.
