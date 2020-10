LAPD Estimates Crowd Of 20,000 Attendees In Push Again For Peace In Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict



A Pro-Armenia rally was held on Sunday afternoon in Beverly Hills in response to the ongoing Armenia and Azerbaijan conflict. Lesley Marin reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:28 Published 3 hours ago

Protesters supporting Armenia block Brooklyn Bridge in New York



Protesters supporting Armenia in its territorial conflict with Azerbaijan occupied New York's Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 11 hours ago