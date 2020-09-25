2 vehicles collide on Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai

Global  
 

Two vehicles collided on Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai on October 12.

The injured have been admitted at King Edward Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.


