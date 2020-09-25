2 vehicles collide on Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai

Residents of Mumbai are cheering as the green cover in Aarey colony will not be destroyed to facilitate the construction of a metro car shed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on October 11 announced that the metro car shed project will be shifted to a government land in Kanjurmarg, adding that the cases against activists who protested against the felling of trees in Aarey have been withdrawn. A number of local residents were seen dancing in circles nearby a road in the financial capital of India.
Amitabh Bachchan's fans gathered in Prayagraj, his home town, to celebrate his 78th birthday. A dance performance was held by fans to mark the special day. Meanwhile, fans in Mumbai also gathered near Big B's residence. "I want Amitabh Bachchan to have a healthy life. I will pray to God," said a fan in Mumbai.