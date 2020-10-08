India's COVID-19 recoveries surpass 61 lakh, records spike of 66,732 cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 09 reported single-day spike of 70,496 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 964 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,06,490. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 69,06,152 which include 8,93,592 active infections. More than 59 lakh people have recovered from the virus. As per health ministry, the new recoveries in India have exceeded new cases for 3 continuous weeks, unabated. The new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 08 reported single-day spike of 78,524 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 971 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,05,526. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 68,35,656 which include 9,02,425 active infections. More than 58 lakh people have recovered from the virus. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,94,321 samples were tested on October 07. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till October 07 are 8,34,65,975.
Covid virus can survive on cash, phone screens for 28 days, says study. Health minister's Covid reality check ahead of festive season. Hathras victim's family to appear before HC today. And NASA video shows what you would see while 'flying over Jupiter'. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
