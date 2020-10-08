Global  
 

India's COVID-19 recoveries surpass 61 lakh, records spike of 66,732 cases

Video Credit: ANI - Published
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 12 reported single-day spike of 66,732 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

816 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,09,150.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 71,20,539 which include 8,61,853 active infections.

More than 61 lakh people have recovered from the virus.

9,94,851 samples tested for COVID19 yesterday (October 11).

Total 8,78,72,093 samples have been tested in the country up to October 11.


