FCA Replay October 9, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA.

The top stories for the week of October 9, 2020, include Ram celebrates a decade as the pinnacle of southwestern luxury with the new 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition, FCA Motor Citizen volunteers return to action for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and Tommy Johnson, Jr. earns it 11 straight victories for the Dodge//SRT Funny Cars of Don Schumacher Racing.